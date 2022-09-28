The Forbidden Door Will be Opened Again on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The Forbidden Door will be opened once again for tonight’s AEW Dynamite, as New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s booker Gedo will be around for the show.

On Twitter, Khan shared an image with Gedo as well as reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and confirmed that Gedo will be around for tonight’s Dynamite in Philadelphia.

Khan also thanked fans who will be watching the show tonight on TBS.

The #ForbiddenDoor is opening again TONIGHT in Philadelphia!



I can’t wait for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork tonight!



Thank you to everyone who watches @AEWonTV! See you tonight on TBS! pic.twitter.com/o62ugbaA9B — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 28, 2022

Opening the Forbidden Door

Gedo won’t be the only example of the Forbidden Door being opened for tonight’s show.

In addition to New Japan’s booker, Juice Robinson will also be on the show and will take on Jon Moxley.

This will be a championship contenders match, meaning that a win over Moxley in non-title action will guarantee Robinson a future AEW World Championship opportunity.

Robinson is one of two men (the other being CM Punk) to have a victory over the reigning AEW World Champion in 2022.

At NJPW Capital Collision in May, Robinson got a victory over Moxley in four-way action, which included Will Ospreay and then IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW will be opening the Forbidden Door, but that’s not all in store for the show.

Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho will have a celebration of last week’s victory, but will also have his first title defense against Bandido.

AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will defend her title against Serena Deeb, while Saraya is set to speak for the first time since joining AEW last week.

An appearance by MJF has also been promoted for the show.