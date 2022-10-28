Former Impact Knockouts Champion Appears to be WWE Bound

Impact Wrestling finds itself at a time where there is turnover in the promotion with stars leaving and staying as The Kingdom departed to join AEW while another Impact star is also leaving the company as Chelsea Green is reportedly on her way out.

According to a report by PWInsider, Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact tapings, with many people believing she could be on her way to WWE.

Is Chelsea Green Returning?

Chelsea Green

Also at the tapings, Impact taped a singles match between Green and Mickie James now believed to be a ‘Loser Leaves Town’ match. The feeling is that Green reportedly wouldn’t ‘give up regular Impact bookings unless she was WWE bound’.

Green wrote, “Left you all #VXT from the beginning” on Twitter, with many seeing this as confirmation of Chelsea’s exit.

Green was released by WWE in 2021 after a tumultuous three-year run with the company.

WrestleVotes recently reported that WWE is interested in bringing back Green, who was among the names to be released by the company last year because of “budget cuts.”

If Green returns to WWE, it will be interesting to see whether WWE would also be interested in her husband, Matt Cardona, also known as Zack Ryder, in WWE.