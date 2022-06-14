Former IMPACT Wrestling Star Burns Indie Promotion’s Titles Over Pay

Jake Crist, most known for his stint in Impact Wrestling, shared a video of him dousing two title belts with gasoline and then lit them on fire. The belts he burned were the IWA World Championship and the IWA Mid-South World Junior Heavyweight Championship which he had held for over 200 days.

He told Ian Rotten in the video that he gave him a month to pay him and since the former ECW star burnt this bridge, he thought he would do a little burning himself. At this time, Rotten has yet to comment on Crist’s actions.

For everyone that’s been screwed over by a promotion this is for you! For the people!!! No excuses, you should have paid me, what’s done is done! pic.twitter.com/ScDLi4SNyX — Jake Crist (@TheJakeCrist) June 13, 2022

Crist has gotten a ton of support from other wrestlers including former Impact/WWE star Zachary Wentz and Neil Diamond Cutter.

Accountability. I said that last night in a space. If we can't hold people accountable for their actions then nothing will change. I have to stand by @TheJakeCrist to hold IWA accountable for their actions! — Neil Diamond Cutter (@FearlessNeil) June 14, 2022

I stand with @TheJakeCrist I will not be apart of IWA moving forward. — RABBIT KING ? (@TheDukeJWM) June 14, 2022

Since it has been the talk of indie wrestling the last couple of days I have decided that I am going to withdraw from @IWAMidSouth King of the Deathmatches. I stand with @TheJakeCrist and @TheDukeJWM. — The Bloodbath Behemoth (@Tank_Est1996) June 14, 2022

The promotion was founded by Rotten in 1996 and based out of Indiana. IWA Mid-South was a starting place for several notable wrestlers includingColt Cabana, Chris Hero, and CM Punk. The promotion has had some controversial moments in the past including Rotten being accused of not paying talent.

Jeff Jarrett had a confrontation with Rotten’s son after a reported pay dispute between Jarrett and Rotten.