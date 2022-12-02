Former Olympian Receives New WWE Ring Name

25-year-old G’Angelo Hancock is slated to make his WWE debut on NXT Level Up.

Hancock competed in the Men’s Greco-Roman 97 kilograms competition at the 2020 Olympics, where he defeated Mikheil Kajaia of Serbia in his first match before being eliminated in his next contest after a loss to Tadeusz Michalik of Poland. At the 2020 Pan American Championships, he won the Gold medal after winning the bronze medal at the 2019 Pan American Games and bronze at the 2021 World Championships in the same category.

The Name

WWE has announced that he will wrestle under the name Tavion Heights and take on Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo on NXT Level Up this week.

The match was taped on Tuesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and will air tonight on Peacock before SmackDown.

Hancock took part in WWE’s tryouts in Dallas over WrestleMania week earlier this year and later confirmed as one of 17 recruits to sign with the company and begin training at the Performance Center in August.

The announcement read like this, “Heights, a former Olympian will make his WWE debut and bring his Greco-Roman style to the squared circle against the hard-hitting Lorenzo,” reads WWE.com.

Also announced for the show is Thea Hail vs. Sol Ruca in a singles match.