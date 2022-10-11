Former ROH Stars Backstage For WWE Raw Season Premiere

Tonight WWE presents their season premiere of their flagship program Raw, which is taking place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York, and will be featuring the reunion of the legendary Degeneration-X faction, as well as a number of matches from your favorite WWE superstars.

However, aside from their normal talent and staff there are two unusual presences. According to PW Insider, former ROH stars Vincent and Dutch (aka Bill Carr) are backstage ahead of tonight’s show. The report does not mention whether the two men will be used on programming or if they are just visiting friends backstage.

Vincent and Dutch were both members of the group known a The Righteous, and held ROH Six-man tag team gold together. While that was Dutch’s only title reign in ROH Vincent held the six-man title on four separate occasions.

Dutch was actually signed to a WWE development contract back in 2010, and worked for the company’s FCW brand, which would eventually morph into NXT. He would be released in 2011 and began working steadily on the indies before making his way to Ring of Honor.

Vincent just finished up a run in IMPACT Wrestling as a member of the Honor No More group.

Stay tuned for more backstage updates.