Former TNA Wrestling Star Anthony ‘Crimson’ Mayweather Arrested

Former TNA Wrestling star Anthony Mayweather, better known to fans as Crimson, has been arrested for violation of a protection order.

Mayweather, 38, made several calls to his juvenile son’s phone and sent several text messages to his wife, Heather Mayweather, despite the protection order against him prohibiting this.

The former TNA wrestler made these calls and sent these texts, even while police were present, according to Clarksvilletoday.com.

After a warrant was issued for his arrest, Mayweather was detained and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on March 8, and charged with contempt.

A judicial commissioner set his bond at $1,000, and Mayweather was previously arrested for headbutting his wife in 2016.

Crimson in TNA Wrestling

During his second tour of Iraq, Mayweather decided to pursue a career in professional wrestling and would train at the NWA Main Event school in Clarksville, TN.

In 2010, Mayweather competed in a series of dark matches for TNA, which resulted in him being signed and would debut as ‘Little Red,’ the brother of Amazing Red, that December.

Mayweather was reintroduced as ‘Crimson’ the following month and would go on a winning streak, which would include becoming World Tag Team Champions with Matt Morgan.

When the pair lost the titles (with Morgan being pinned) TNA stated that Crimson was still undefeated, and the newly-turned heel feuded with Morgan.

After a 470-day streak, Crimson’s undefeated streak was definitely broken by James Storm, who defeated him at Slammiversary 2012.

Crimson was moved to OVW for further conditioning shortly after, and would make appearances in 2015 and 2017 for TNA/Impact Wrestling.