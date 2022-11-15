Former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Worked Main Event Before Monday’s Raw

The trend of WWE bringing in NXT stars to work episodes of Main Event at weekly Raw events has continued.

Monday’s Raw (November 14) marked the main roster TV debut for former NXT Cruiserweight Champion JD McDonagh as he wrestled Cedric Alexander in a singles match at the taping. Also,

McDonagh has been used prominently on NXT TV since he officially moved to the brand from NXT UK in July and given a new name after being known as Jordan Devlin. Once moving to NXT, he has been in the NXT Championship picture with champion Bron Breakker most of the time.

McDonagh in Action

McDonagh did work two non-televised main roster UK tour house shows in 2017 and various inter-brand events like Worlds Collide, but this would mark his televised main roster debut.

The other NXT talent in action on Main Event this week is Kiana James, who wrestled Asuka. James is someone that WWE management seemingly is interested in calling up to the main roster in the near future as this is now her third appearance on Main Event in four weeks.

Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, Carmelo Hayes, Cameron Grimes, Von Wagner, Duke Hudson, Xyon Quinn, and Wendy Choo are just some of the NXT names that have been put in this spot for WWE officials to get a look at these stars on a bigger stage.

JD will wrestle Apollo Crews on Tuesday’s episode of NXT. Main Event is taped right before Raw every Monday and airs on Thursdays on Hulu.