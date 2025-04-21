JD McDonagh Returns On Raw, Costs Penta in Title Match

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has his first title defense under his belt, thanks to the returning JD McDonagh. On the post-WrestleMania 41 edition of Raw, Mysterio put the gold on the line against Penta. Just as it appeared that Penta had the match won, McDonagh appeared and shoved him off the top rope. Not long after, Mysterio got the win, handing Penta his first singles loss in WWE.

McDonagh had been out of action since January after a scary spot during an episode of Raw. The Irish Ace did a dive to the outside that saw him collide with the announce table and his head whip backwards. Though many feated about a neck injury, McDonagh suffered broken ribs due to the incident.

JD’s absence had played into Dominik and Finn Balor’s tensions as Finn refused to listen to Dom’s suggestion about bringing in a replacement. Now, McDonagh is back and is doing all he can to help his allies.