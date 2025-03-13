JD McDonagh Tells Inside Story of Crazy WarGames Bump

JD McDonagh has revealed some interesting unknown details about one of his craziest WWE bumps.

The Irish star competed in the WarGames match at the Survivor Series 2023 event. Teaming up with other Judgement Day members and Drew McIntyre, he went up against the alliance of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and a returning Randy Orton.

The former Cruiserweight Champion was part of one of the craziest spots of the night. He was thrown off the top of the cage by Rollins and Zayn, to be caught by Randy Orton with an RKO outta nowhere.

Randy Orton’s Insane RKO From Wargames To JD McDonagh!???? #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/hPMiZJyuP4 — GOAT GOD (@GOATGOD_1000) November 26, 2023

JD talked about this crazy bump during his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet. He revealed that he originally planned on doing a moonsault off the cage. The idea was shot down however, as Charlotte Flair was planned for the same spot in the Women’s WarGames match earlier in the night:

“Yeah, that was my idea. My first idea was I was going to moonsault off the cage and they said, ‘No you can’t do that. Charlotte’s gonna do that.’ I said, ‘Okay, well then in that case, I have a slightly more dangerous suggestion.’ I said super RKO, and they asked ‘Do you think you can do it safely?’ ‘I’d have to eyeball it. I’d have to get up there onto the cage and see the height and see, but I reckon I could.'”

The Lights Are On: JD McDonagh

When asked if Randy Orton was also as confident in the spot being completed safely, JD McDonagh revealed that they actually practiced it the night before:

“We got a crash mat out the night before. I hate blowing up the secrets in wrestling but we got a crash night out, he stood at the end of it, I got up on the cage and just jumped off. He eyeballed and he goes, ‘I got you.’ ‘I bet you do.’ ‘All right, let’s do it tomorrow. The lights are on.’”

Apart from this, JD McDonagh also talked about the crazy rib injury he suffered in January this year that has kept him out of action since then. The high-flying star revealed his immediate reaction to the injury and provided an update on his recovery. You can check out his comments here.