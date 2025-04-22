JD McDonagh Urges Judgment Day to End Infighting After WWE Return

JD McDonagh has spoken out following his return to WWE on the Raw After WrestleMania 41, addressing the rising tension within The Judgment Day and calling for a truce among its members.

After months away due to injury, McDonagh reappeared last night, helping Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Championship against Penta. While his in-ring actions marked a clear show of loyalty, McDonagh’s follow-up message hinted at concern over the group’s fractured state. McDonagh posted on social media, signaling his intent to reunify the faction:

“Got here as quick as I could, guys, can we stop fighting now?!”

Got here as quick as I could guys, can we stop fighting now?!#RawAfterMania https://t.co/lkzHfAIr3N — JD McDonagh (@jd_mcdonagh) April 22, 2025

His comments come amid visible discord within Judgment Day. At WrestleMania 41, Mysterio pinned Finn Balor to win the Intercontinental title. Since then, Balor has highlighted the moment by changing his pinned tweet to an image of him stomping Mysterio during the match.

As tensions linger, McDonagh’s return and public call for peace suggest an attempt to stabilize the faction before further divisions escalate.