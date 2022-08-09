Former WWE and Portland Territory Star Mike Masters Has Passed

The great Mike “Rocky Jones” Masters has passed away.

The former pro-wrestling star was battling throat cancer and had been admitted to the hospital prior to his passing. He was 68.

Masters worked for WWE (WWWF) back in the late 70s and early 80s, but made a name for himself working in several territories throughout his career. He wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling, was very popular in the Portland area, as well as East Coast Pro Wrestling which he co-founded with Gino Caruso.

One of Masters most famous matchups was against Ken Patera for the Intercontinental title in the fall of 1979. He also clashed with Hulk Hogan in 1980 for All Star Wrestling. You can watch that match below.

Aside from competing Masters worked as a trainer, with one of his students being Little Guido, better known as Nunzio.

Sescoops would like to send our condolences to the friends, family, and loved ones of Masters. May he rest in peace.

(H/T PW Insider)