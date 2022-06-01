Former WWE Star on Whether or Not He’ll Return to AEW

A former WWE star recently made an appearance on AEW TV and he wonders if he’ll be brought back.

On the May 20 episode of AEW Rampage, Big Damo appeared as a mystery opponent for Shawn Spears. AEW was running a story where Spears portrayed himself as a giant killer en route to a steel cage match with Wardlow.

Spears ended up scoring the pin over Damo, who went by the name “Killian Dain” in WWE.

Is Big Damo AEW Bound?

Big Damo appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast and expressed his hope that AEW will give him another call.

“Everybody there was so enthusiastic, so you never know. If it happens, great. If it doesn’t happen, then at least I had a cool experience.

“So for me, I wasn’t sure if AEW was ever going to be on the table because they were the one company who never really got in touch when I first got released. I had heard maybe it was because I was having status issues when I first got released. But at the same time, you just start thinking, well, ‘I’ll go on, I’ll do whatever I can elsewhere, and maybe that opportunity can come one day.’”

Damo also said that AEW felt like WWE when it came to production values. He said that a key difference was that he didn’t feel he had to walk on eggshells during his AEW appearance.

