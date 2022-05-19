Spoiler: Former WWE Star Makes Appearance On AEW Rampage

A former WWE talent wrestled during the AEW Rampage taping set to air on May 20.

After Dynamite went off the air, Rampage was filmed inside the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas. Shawn Spears was in action but his opponent hadn’t been revealed ahead of time.

That’s because the opponent was a bit of a surprise.

Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain in WWE, wrestled against Spears. Damo ended up falling short in the match.

Spears’ victory is to continue his reputation of being a giant killer before he faces Wardlow. Something tells us Spears’ luck is about to run out.

Check out a couple of images of Big Damo’s AEW debut (via Wrestleism).

Shawn Spears vs. Big Damo. The Tye Dillinger vs. Sanity feud lives on! #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/7HAbmEwGhT — Ore Ga Trae (@wrestleism) May 19, 2022

Damo was released by WWE back in June 2021. The company sighted budget reasons as the cause of his exit.

Damo struggled to get back to work in the wrestling business due to visa issues. It has become clear that those issues are now a thing of the past as he has been booked for several shows and of course, appeared on AEW Rampage.