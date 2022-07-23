Former WWE Star Claims Vince McMahon Used To Harass Ashley Massaro During Her WWE Run

Vince McMahon retiring from WWE has sent shockwaves through the pro-wrestling industry, as many believe the decision was due to the Wall Street Journal piece accusing him of severe misconduct, with more allegations and stories reportedly set to come.

One person who is not shocked by this news is former WWE star Paul London, who joined Rene Dupree on his podcast to discuss McMahon’s retirement, as well as reveal his own stories of the Chairman that may have remained unknown.

London, who was with WWE from 2003-2008 says that McMahon used to constantly harass Ashley Marasso, a women’s star from that era who tragically passed away in 2019. He says that McMahon would proposition her to fly with him on his private jet, and McMahon’s right-hand man, Kevin Dunn, would follow in suit.

“I do remember specifically, many times when she would, she would be crying to me because Vince was propositioning her to fly on the jet with them like Kevin Dunn – buck tooth Bucky would be telling her that she has to fly on the jet with them. They’d always put the Divas up at like the TV hotel or whatever, you know, he’d been knocking on her door and you know, trying to get her to answer.”

While London once again says that he’s not surprised by the allegation he is shocked that something like this didn’t surface within the last 10 years.

“I’m surprised it hasn’t come out within the last 10 years. But it just goes to show how afraid people are of that power dynamic where they’re so fearful of losing their job or and it’s like what does that say about you if you’re protecting this 90-year-old f**king corpse with a thong tan line just because he’s a billionaire. I mean it’s like I said money changes people.”

Stories of McMahon’s retirement will continue to come out in the following weeks, and have already shaken up top WWE stars like Brock Lesnar, who left SmackDown when he heard the news, but was eventually convinced to return to the venue for the main event segment.

(Quotes by WrestlingNews.Co)