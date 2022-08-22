Former WWE Star Debuts at AEW Dark Tapings

Former WWE NXT star Westin Blake, formerly known as Wesley Blake, made his All Elite Wrestling debut at the newest set of AEW Dark tapings.

On August 21, All Elite Wrestling taped two sessions of AEW Dark at Universal Studios in Florida, and during the second session, Blake worked a match.

Westin Blake Back in Action

Blake originally signed with WWE in 2013 before being paired with Buddy Murphy in the early portion of his time there where they found success with Alexa Bliss as their manager and were tag team champions.

He later teamed up with Steve Cutler (Steve Maclin) and Jaxson Ryker to form The Forgotten Sons faction that was featured on NXT TV until the trio was called up to WWE SmackDown in April 2020.

After Ryker posted some controversial tweets, they were pulled from TV, but later returned to television as The Knights of the Lone Wolf alongside King Corbin in December. However, Cutler was released in February 2021 before the company cut Blake two months later.

Following his WWE departure, Blake has been working on the independent scene for various promotions, including Control Your Narrative and The Wrestling Revolver.

He did reunite with Maclin and won the tag titles in The Wrestling Revolver to later drop them to The OGK in July.