Former WWE Star Returning on Tonight’s SmackDown (Spoiler)

Former WWE star Tennille Dashwood aka Emma, is returning to the company as she is backstage at tonight’s SmackDown TV event in St. Louis, Missouri.

Pwinsider.com reported the news this afternoon. Per the report, she is expected to return tonight as the person responding to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey‘s open challenge.

Emma’s Homecoming

Tenille Dashwood aka Emma

Dashwood, the first Australian woman signed to a WWE deal, had two runs on the WWE main roster, with the first being tied to Santino Marella and then a heel run leading to her rebranding as Emmalina eventually. This character was dropped before she came back to television. She also found success in NXT.

Dashwood was released in October 2017. After her WWE release, Dashwood spent a year working for Ring of Honor before several years in Impact Wrestling but finished up with the promotion this past August when her contract with the company expired.

Dashwood got over with fans as a loveable babyface on the NXT women’s roster during Triple H’s time in charge of the promotion. Dashwood is currently dating SmackDown’s Madcap Moss.

She is one of the world’s best wrestlers and helped create the women’s revolution alongside several names, including Paige.