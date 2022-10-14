Former WWE Star Teases Return On SmackDown To Align With Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt made his shocking return at the conclusion of WWE Extreme Rules this past Saturday night.

WWE ran a wildly successful ‘White Rabbit’ teaser campaign that dished out clues and kept fans engaged in the mystery up until the Premium Live Event over the weekend.

After Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit match, he posed with UFC legend Daniel Cormier on top of the entrance ramp. The lights went out and the Firefly Funhouse set was shown abandoned with cobwebs all around.

The puppets in the Firefly Funhouse came to life in human form in the crowd as a mysterious door was shown on the ramp. Bray Wyatt emerged and blew out his lantern as the crowd in the Wells Fargo Center lost their collective minds. Bray Wyatt has since been placed on the SmackDown roster since his debut.

Eva Marie Teases A Return On WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie took to Twitter to share a video of her launching a Lilly doll toward a trash can. The caption claimed that if she made the shot, she will be returning to WWE tomorrow night on SmackDown. Eva tagged Bray Wyatt, WWE, WWE on Fox, and Peacock in the post. The video ended with Bray Wyatt’s logo before it was revealed whether Eva made the shot or not.

Bray Wyatt recently referenced Eva Marie on social media as well. The 35-year-old responded with a GIF of Eva to comment from a WWE fan.

Eva Marie signed a contract to return to WWE in October 2020. A vignette aired on the May 3, 2021, edition of RAW in which she said she wanted to help others and promoted the “Eva-Lution. Doudrop, formerly known as Piper Niven joined the main roster as Eva’s protege the following week. Eva’s last appearance in WWE was on September 27th last year. She was attacked by Shayna Baszler in an injury angle and was then released by the company on November 4th.