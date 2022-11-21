Former WWE Star to Wrestle for ‘Possibly Last Time’ at House Show

Former WWE star Jamie Noble has announced what could be the final match of his career.

In a post on Instagram, he announced he would perform on the December 11 WWE house show from his home state of West Virginia. The live event takes place in Charleston, WV, which is less than a two-hour drive from Noble’s hometown of Hanover, WV.

Noble officially announced his active in-ring retirement in 2009 due to neck, shoulder, and back injuries, although he returned for a few house shows in 2012 and 2013 before becoming an on-screen role as a member of J&J Security in late 2014 and 2015.

His previous match took place on the June 8, 2015, edition of WWE Raw, where Noble and Mercury defeated Seth Rollins in a handicap match that night. Noble wrote the following on Instagram:

The Announcement

“It’s Official!! On December 11 at the Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, WV. I will compete for possibly my last time in wrestling under the greatest company of all time WWE. It’s been roughly 11 years since I was forced out of the ring. Now I’m going to have one more opportunity in front of my people my state my family! I promise you I will walk out a winner or I will go out on my shield giving the best performance I can give. all the support I can get will be so greatly appreciated to show that I can still go! Thank you all!! God bless you and God bless WV!!”

Noble is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and former ROH Champion, having defeated CM Punk for the title in a four-way on August 12, 2005.