Former WWE Superstar Claims Cody Rhodes Was “Entitled” Early in His Career

Cody Rhodes was an EVP of All Elite Wrestling before exiting the promotion earlier this year. He spent nine years with WWE before being released from the company in 2016.

The former TNT Champion returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He was former WWE CEO Vince McMahon‘s handpicked opponent for Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

The American Nightmare went on to defeat The Visionary three times in a row but was injured ahead of their match at Hell in a Cell. Cody entered the steel structure with a torn pectoral muscle and left a legend amongst WWE fans.

There were 200,000 Google searches for Cody Rhodes on the day of the WWE Hell In A Cell PPV,



The most of any individual wrestler on a pro wrestling PPV show in years.



Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree on Cody Rhodes

Rene Dupree recently discussed Cody Rhodes on his Cafe de Rene podcast. The former WWE Superstar claimed that The American Nightmare was entitled early in his career. Rene recalled Cody getting hired by the company despite having little experience and trying to be an actor at the time.

I remember Cody Rhodes one time spotted off like yeah second generation guys don’t get along and I’m thinking what the f**k do you know about that. My days with Cody were different with other people because when I first met him like, entitled? like a hundred and f**king percent right… He got hired, no experience, no nothing, he was 21, he was trying to be an actor in Hollywood.

When Will Cody Rhodes Return to WWE?

Cody Rhodes isn’t expected to return to action this year. Many have speculated that he will return at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event but time will tell. The American Nightmare recently spoke to TMZ Sports and said that he hopes his return is a run fans remember. Cody added that his return before injury was the best three months of his life.