Former WWE Superstar Congratulates Sheamus on Getting Married (Photo)

The Bloodline brutally attacked Sheamus last week on SmackDown.

Jey Uso bashed The Celtic Warrior with a steel chair several times and then The Bloodline posed over Sheamus outside the ring.

Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn will battle Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes tonight on WWE SmackDown on FS1.

Sheamus Gets Married

It appears that it hasn’t been that bad of a week for Sheamus after all.

The 44-year-old reportedly was married this past weekend and the attack from The Bloodline was done as a way to write The Celtic Warrior off of television for the time being.

Drew McIntyre is reportedly not going to be on tonight’s edition of SmackDown because he was the best man at Sheamus’ wedding. Sheamus’ wife, Isabella Revilla announced their engagement last year.

The Real Reason Was For Sheamus to Written off TV is because he will be getting married this Weekend in New York City. He has been engaged to Isabella Revilla Since July 2021. pic.twitter.com/TBItUPGeim — Wrestling Update SZN (@WrestlingSZN7) October 28, 2022

Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) and Miro (FKA Rusev in WWE) were in attendance for the ceremony. Miro can be seen as a groomsman in the photo below.

Congrats @WWESheamus and Isabella!!!! So happy for you guys ? pic.twitter.com/hazZ72hmb6 — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) October 28, 2022

Sheamus recently was involved in a bitter rivalry with Gunther over the Intercontinental Championship. The two battled at Clash at the Castle, WWE’s first UK Stadium show in over thirty years. The Celtic Warrior and The Ring General provided the 60,000+ fans in Cardiff with an instant classic but Sheamus ultimately came up short.

The Celtic Warrior received a standing ovation after the match and then another opportunity on a recent episode of SmackDown. Gunther retained by hitting Sheamus over the head with a shillelagh. Time will tell if Sheamus challenges Gunther again down the line or now has his sights set on getting revenge on The Bloodline.