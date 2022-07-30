Former WWE Superstar Addresses Return Rumors Ahead of SummerSlam

Social media has been buzzing about WWE SummerSlam and one former superstar is rumored to be making his return.

While no one has reported that this individual will be returning to the company, some fans have speculated that with Triple H taking over the creative reins, the timing could be right.

At this moment, Seth Rollins doesn’t have an opponent for SummerSlam. WWE ran an injury angle with Riddle, which has led to his match with Seth being canceled.

Rumors have been running rampant on who could wind up sharing the ring with Seth Rollins inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30.

One name mentioned has been Dolph Ziggler, the other is a doozy.

Johnny Gargano Speaks Out on Rumors

(via WWE)

Johnny Gargano is well aware of rumors on social media about a potential return to WWE. After all, Gargano is widely considered to be the hottest free agent in wrestling right now.

Gargano made it clear to those asking questions on his Twitch TV channel that they should probably refrain from asking him if he’ll appear at SummerSlam.

“So you guys hear any good rumors lately or what? The comments section is going to be a wild one tonight, I am sure of it.

“Yeah. Look, I know what to expect, the moderators I’m sure are going to be watching and deleting a lot of things, but I will obviously address the elephant in the room up front.

“You know the general rule on this channel, and how this thing goes, I talk very openly about professional wrestling, I talk very openly about a lot of things, but if you’re expecting to come here and me to flat out say that ‘I’m coming back here’ or ‘I’m coming back there’, ‘I’m doing this’ or ‘I’m doing that’, that’s not gonna happen. (Laughs)” Johnny Gargano on rumors of SummerSlam appearance

“So, to save the moderators some time and effort here, if that is your question, I will answer a lot of questions, ask whatever you want, talk about wrestling, talk about all that good stuff, I have no rules as far as that goes, but if you’re going to ask me the questions that I’m definitely not gonna answer, just save yourself some time, ask me something better than that, and I will happily answer it.”

Gargano went on to say that while he isn’t in peak shape at the moment, he is physically fit to show up on TV at any moment.

“I will say, that I am about, I’m pretty much what I would like to call ‘TV lean’, I’m not ‘Takeover lean’ yet, but I am TV lean to where I could show up on television, at any point, and I could be in good shape. I know that’s gonna take a life of itself that I’m saying this, but I’m being honest with you guys. (Laughs) I’m not gonna say that I’m not.”

Johnny Gargano recently made a surprise appearance on IMPACT Wrestling. Fightful reported that the appearance was simply a favor for a friend and he is not in talks with IMPACT.

It was reported that a top free agent, who is a former WWE talent, would be more willing to return to the company now that Triple H is in charge of creative.

Whether or not the star in question is Gargano remains to be seen.

