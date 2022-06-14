Former WWE Talent Taking Hiatus From Wrestling

One former WWE superstar will be taking a break from the world of wrestling.

Some performers stick with the wrestling business for most of their lives. Others find a new line of work that makes them happier.

In the case of this particular talent, some time away from the industry to reassess is in order.

Fandango Addresses Hiatus

Former WWE superstar Fandango had a social media post that had some thinking he was retiring. He cleared things up during an appearance on the Dropkick Podcast at WrestleCon.

Fandango isn’t officially retired but he is taking a break.

“First of all, I just wanted to get rid of Twitter. In general, it’s a very negative platform. It’s kind of my own fault for reading the comments. It’s good if you want to build your brand.

“I do construction back home, I’m kind of putting a lot more energy into that lately. I’m getting surgery this summer on my knee. I never really said I was retiring, I said I was going to step away for a little while.

“Of course, the dirt sheets picked it up. I kind of got a kick out of it. I’m gonna get surgery on my knee, it’s been bothering me for about a year now and re-evaluate this summer, take the summer off, spend it with my girl and my dogs, and see where we’re at.

“Wrestling is not going anywhere.”

Fandango was released by WWE back in June 2021. He told Chris Van Vliet late last year that the most emotional moment he had in WWE was when he won the NXT Tag Team gold with Tyler Breeze.

Here’s Fandango’s recent interview on the Dropkick Podcast:

