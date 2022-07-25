How Does USA Network Feel About Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative?

Triple H is now the Head of Creative in WWE and here’s how USA Network execs feel about it.

Vince McMahon had his hand in the pot of just about everything creatively within WWE for decades. From character changes to scripts, it all went through Vince. You’ve often heard former WWE employees say they always worked for an audience of one.

That one, of course, being the former Chairman of the board.

Things have changed now, however. Vince McMahon “retired” mere hours before the July 22 episode of SmackDown went on the air.

In an 8-K report, a filing sent to the SEC, McMahon’s departure is officially listed as a resignation. The move was clearly in relation to The Wall Street Journal’s report of alleged million-dollar pacts with former female employees over the course of 16 years.

USA Network Reacts to Triple H’s New Role

(via WWE)

WWE has confirmed to several reporters that Triple H is now the Head of Creative. It’s a role that “The Game” took on during his time in NXT before enduring major health issues.

Now that he is back in the saddle, Triple H will be the point man for creative on WWE’s main roster shows, Raw and SmackDown. His wife, Stephanie McMahon, is the Chairwoman and co-CEO, a title she shares with Nick Khan.

Fightful is reporting that a source within USA Network says the overall feeling with this move is excitement.

Many have criticized WWE for being too stale and in desperate need of a change creatively. While business has been booming for WWE, its TV shows haven’t exactly been met with praise over the past few years.

Maybe things will start to change.