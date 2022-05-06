Fozzy’s New Album ‘Boombox’ Now Available

Chris Jericho’s heavy-metal band Fozzy has released its latest album, Boombox.

This marks Fozzy’s eighth studio album and its first in five years after Judas in 2017. Boombox consists of 12-tracks including Sane, I Still Burn and Ugly on the Inside.

Fozzy: Boombox Track Listing

Sane I Still Burn Purifier Army of One Ugly on the Inside Relax Nowhere to Run My Great Wall What Hell Is Like Omen The Worst Is Yet to Come The Vulture Club

Listen to Fozzy: Boombox

You can listen to Boombox by Fozzy now on on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and other major streaming platforms.

You can also listen to the full album here, courtesy of Fozzy on Youtube (12-song playlist):

Jericho began Fozzy in 1999 with himself as lead singer, Rich Ward on lead guitar, and Frank Fontsere on drums.

The band currently consists of Jericho, Ward, Billy Grey, P.J. Farley, and Grant Brooks.

Jericho’s work with Fozzy has kept him from AEW programming in the past, as he missed last month’s Battle of the Belts 2 event, due to a show in Stroudsburg, PA.

In March 2022, Judas was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America after surpassing 500,000 units sold.

In a tweet celebrating the achievement, Jericho said it was a “huge honor” and a “dream come true for me.”

Last December, a Fozzy show in Swansea, Wales was canceled after Jericho was hospitalized for non-COVID-related health issues.