Watch Fozzy Receive RIAA Gold Record for Judas Album



Last month, Chris Jericho‘s metal band Fozzy was awarded awarded a gold record by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Judas, the group’s seventh studio album, surpassed 500,000 units sold.

The self-titled lead single from the 2017 album serves as Chris Jericho’s AEW entrance theme. (Judas Lyrics and Music Video)

On Monday, Fozzy was awarded its RIAA gold record before their concert at the Gramercy Theater in New York City.

Jericho posted this video showing off the prestigious award:

Jericho brought Fozzy’s gold record on stage and showed it off to the crowd: