‘A Special Gal’ – Francesca Eastwood On Portraying Mae Young in Queen of the Ring

The Mildred Burke biopic Queen of the Ring is now in cinemas, promising fans an exciting look into the early days of women’s wrestling. Speaking to TNA Wrestling, Francesca Eastwood, who portrays a prime-of-her-career Mae Young, discussed being inspired by the WWE Hall of Famer.

“She was wrestling into her 70s and 80s. I find that to be the driving force of everything. To be that type of person, you’ve got to be a special gal.”

Eastwood, daughter of Clint Eastwood, had no wrestling experience prior to filming, and was “blessed” with the opportunity to learn stunts in Ohio Valley Wrestling. While Eastwood knew the role was going to be demanding, her mind couldn’t prepare her for how tough it’d be.

“This profession wrestling] is so physically challenging but, you know, that’s kinda why I’m an actress. I’m into that.”

Fortunately for Eastwood, the camraderie of those working on Queen of the Ring proved to be second to none. Summing up her experience shooting the movie and dipping her toe into the world of professional wrestling, Eastwood called it “a hell of a ride!”

Eastwood is part of an impressive cast for Queen of the Ring which stars Emily Bett Rickards (Arrow) as Burke. Wrestling names involved in the film include ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm as Clara Mortensen, Trinity ‘Naomi’ Fatu as Ethel Johnson, Britt Baker as Debbie Nichols, and Kailey ‘Kamille’ Farmer as June Byers. Jim Cornette plays an NWA Commissioner.