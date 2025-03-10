Backstage Response to Kayfabe-Breaking Line At AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution saw several stars from Queen of the Ring in attendance, but Damaris Lewis’ comments at the pay-per-view drew attention for all the wrong reasons. Speaking about learning the wrestling business for the Mildred Burke biopic, Lewis shattered kayfabe during Revolution.

“You all know you are going to win before everybody else does, so thank you for teaching me that.”

This seems to have not gone over well.

“One thing I learned about pro-wrestlers, y’all know you’re gonna win before anybody else does, so thank you for teaching me that.”#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/VcQ5o13rBt — PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) March 10, 2025

The comments from Lewis did not go unnoticed by those backstaged. According to Fightful Select, there were “audible groans” behind the scenes. One source noted that while Lewis likely didn’t mean to disrespect the business, her comment “wasn’t exactly received well.”

Lewis, who plays Babs Wingo in the biopic, was joined by co-star Kelli Berglund, who portrays Nell Stewart, as well as director Ash Avildsen. Berglund had a much more acceptable response when asked if she’d ever consider stepping foot in the ring for real.

“You know what, give me a couple of months to really train. I could be down. Once you learn about it, you’re so invested.”

As for Lewis, her comments may have been a ‘secret’ wrestling fans are well aware of, but saying it on pay-per-view is hardly a good look. Queen of the Ring is now in cinemas where fans can see Lewis, Berglund, and others in action.