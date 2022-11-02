Freddie Prinze Jr. is Certain MJF Will be AEW Champion at Full Gear

Freddie Prinze Jr. is so impressed with Maxwell Jacob Friedman, he thinks it would be a travesty if MJF does not walk out of Full Gear as the new AEW World Champion.

Prinze, a Hollywood star and former WWE writer, hosts the popular Wrestling With Freddie podcast. He’s been singing MJF’s praises for a long time now, but kicks the gushing into an even higher gear on this week’s show.

“It’s MJF, and everybody else is after that. The stories this kid is telling at 26 years old are unbelievable. I mean, it’s so good.” – Freddie Prinze Jr. on MJF

MJF has walked a fine line between hero and villain since he returned to AEW in September at the company’s All Out pay-per-view. He’s arguably the best pure heel in the business, but fans have been warming up to the Long Island native. His storylines are drawn largely from personal experiences and has somehow evolved to be relatable, a hallmark trait of babyface characters.

“Everything is based in reality,” Prinze continued. “He’s not a heel or a babyface. He is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and he is completely unique to everyone else in this business right now. Nobody can touch him. Watch what this kid does.”

MJF’s Golden Opportunity at Full Gear

MJF won the Casino Ladder Match at All Out to earn the right to challenge for the AEW World Championship anytime he chooses. A heel might ‘cash in’ that opportunity when the champion is vulnerable, perhaps after a grueling match. However, MJF said he wants to fight Jon Moxley when he’s 100%, so there are no excuses when he’s crowned the youngest AEW World champion in history.

Prinze can hardly contain himself when he proclaims, “I am in young with this young man” and says he is certain that MJF defeat Moxley at Full Gear.

“I don’t know how they’re going to end this story, but he has a match with the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, he said “So, I am certain MJF beats Jon Moxley at the pay-per-view. But I am in love with this young man. This dude is awesome. I will blow smoke up his a** every single week on this podcast.”

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast: