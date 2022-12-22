‘FTR With Dax Harwood’ Podcast Premieres December 29

Dax Harwood of the popular FTR tag team is moving into the podcast arena starting next week. The reigning IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion will co-host a new show titled, “FTR With Dax Harwood’ along with co-host Matt Koon.

Koon previously co-hosted the Gentleman Villain podcast with William Regal. That show has come to an end due to his AEW departure and imminent WWE return.

The debut episode of ‘FTR With Dax Harwood’ premieres December 29 at on AdFreeShows.com. Any potential involvement of his longtime tag team partner Cash Wheeler is also yet to be confirmed.

FTR No Longer Multi-Promotion Tag Team Champions

Following this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, FTR are down to just one of the three tag team titles they’ve held for much of this year.

At Final Battle 2022, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler dropped the ROH Tag Team Championships to the Briscoe Brothers. The third of their bouts was a bloody Double Dog Collar Match that has received considerable acclaim.

Cash Wheeler (left) and Dax Harwood (right)

On Wednesday’s Dynamite, FTR lost their AAA Tag Team Titles to the Gunn Club. Dax Harwood ate a partner-assisted roll-up pinfall to end the match.

On January 4, the pair are set to defend their IWGP titles against World Tag League winners Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI. The recent losses of their belts, as well as an AEW Tag Team Title match against current champions The Acclaimed, has turned some heads lately.

Dax Harwood himself has confirmed that FTR’s AEW contracts finish in April 2023. The fan favorite tag team’s prospects could get very interesting if they choose to become free agents next year.