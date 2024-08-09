Full Details On MLW’s Return To NYC On August 29

MLW is heading back to New York City and the promotion has some big plans set to close out the summer.

MLW recently revealed that they’d be popping the Big Apple territory on August 29 with Summer Of The Beasts that feature a big fight between KENTA and AKIRA as both fighters continue to battle for the Opera Cup in a quarterfinals match. Tickets are now on sale for the event that takes place at the Melrose Ballroom.

Satoshi Kojima has been on a historic run since returning to MLW as he became the company’s first-ever two-time World Heavyweight Champion when he defeated Alex Kane, but he also became the first wrestler to hold multiple titles simultaneously in the promotion. Both he and his COZYMAX comrade Okumura won the MLW Tag Titles. Now they’ll defend that gold against Minoru Suzuki and Ikuro Kwon of CONTRA Unit.

Matt Riddle happens to be the number one contender for Kojima’s aforementioned World Title but will have to go up against Matthew Justice beforehand. Justice has been perfectly paired with the five-star referee and manager of the extreme in Bill Alfonso.

Janai Kai of CONTRA has been on a massive winning streak with the World Featherweight Championship but she’ll have a literally big formidable contender in Hanako. Also on tap is Bobby Fish going up against Timothy Thatcher and scheduled to appear is World Middleweight Champion Mistico.

