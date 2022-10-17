Xavier Woods Reacts to G4 TV Shutting Down Months After Relaunching

Xavier Woods ran a wildly successful campaign amongst wrestling and video games in order to be named a host for the G4 network.

The video game network had recently been revived and was looking for some new personalities to carry the brand forward. Woods got the job and was named the host of “Arena” on the network. Xavier was also recently named the host for “Attack of the Show” on G4 as well.

Unfortunately for fans of G4, the network’s revival was short-lived and has come to an abrupt end.

As reported by Deadline earlier today, Comcast CEO Dave Scott sent out a memo and announced that G4 is immediately being discontinued. Dave explained that the network was being canceled because is it was not financially sustainable.

You can check out the full memo from Comcast CEO Dave Scott below:

Team: As you know, G4 was re-introduced last year to tap into the popularity of

gaming. We invested to create the new G4 as an online and TV destination for fans

to be entertained, be inspired, and connect with gaming content. Over the past several months, we worked hard to generate that interest in G4, but

viewership is low and the network has not achieved sustainable financial

results. This is certainly not what we hoped for, and, as a result, we have made the

very difficult decision to discontinue G4’s operations, effective immediately.

I know this is disappointing news, and I’m disappointed, too. I want to thank you

and everyone on the G4 team for the hard work and commitment to the network. Our human resources team is reaching out to you to provide you with support,

discuss other opportunities that may be available, and answer any questions you

may have. Thank you again for all of your hard work for G4. Sincerely, Dave Scott

Chairman and CEO

Comcast Spectacor

Xavier Woods sent out the following tweet less than a half hour ago and apparently found out the news on social media.

On a flight currently. Decided to get the wifi so I could shoot a text. Out of habit opened twitter….