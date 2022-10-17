Xavier Woods Reacts to G4 TV Shutting Down Months After Relaunching

Xavier Woods ran a wildly successful campaign amongst wrestling and video games in order to be named a host for the G4 network.
The video game network had recently been revived and was looking for some new personalities to carry the brand forward. Woods got the job and was named the host of “Arena” on the network. Xavier was also recently named the host for “Attack of the Show” on G4 as well.
Comcast Cancels G4TV, Xavier Woods Comments
Unfortunately for fans of G4, the network’s revival was short-lived and has come to an abrupt end.
As reported by Deadline earlier today, Comcast CEO Dave Scott sent out a memo and announced that G4 is immediately being discontinued. Dave explained that the network was being canceled because is it was not financially sustainable.
You can check out the full memo from Comcast CEO Dave Scott below:
Xavier Woods sent out the following tweet less than a half hour ago and apparently found out the news on social media.