‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Signs with WWE, Triple H Comments

Netflix’s Cheer star Gabi Butler has signed with WWE. The cheerleader and reality TV star has millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram.

The longtime gymnast revealed to PEOPLE magazine that she has signed with the wrestling promotion. Butler stated that she fell in love with professional wrestling while attending WWE SummerSlam in Nashville.

I was so involved in the cheerleading industry for so long, and I never really looked into anything other than cheerleading. But when I went to SummerSlam, it really just opened my eyes to the athleticism and the dedication the athletes bring into the ring.

Gabi was blown away by the “competitive atmosphere at the premium live event. Butler will be training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. She told PEOPLE that she looks forward to getting in the ring someday soon in front of fans.

I would definitely love to take that challenge, hopefully in the future. You have to be committed to be wrestling, that’s for sure. It definitely doesn’t look easy.

WWE Chief Content Officer and EVP of Talent Relations Triple H took to Twitter to comment on the new signing. The Game said he is excited to add her to the roster and welcomed Gabi to the Performance Center.

Sky’s the limit for @GabiButlerCheer… excited to welcome this incredible athlete to the @WWE Performance Center!

Sky’s the limit for @GabiButlerCheer… excited to welcome this incredible athlete to the @WWE Performance Center! https://t.co/ewkcXeuiFl — Triple H (@TripleH) November 22, 2022