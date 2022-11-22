‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Signs with WWE, Triple H Comments

Netflix’s Cheer star Gabi Butler has signed with WWE. The cheerleader and reality TV star has millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram.
The longtime gymnast revealed to PEOPLE magazine that she has signed with the wrestling promotion. Butler stated that she fell in love with professional wrestling while attending WWE SummerSlam in Nashville.
Gabi was blown away by the “competitive atmosphere at the premium live event. Butler will be training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. She told PEOPLE that she looks forward to getting in the ring someday soon in front of fans.
WWE Chief Content Officer and EVP of Talent Relations Triple H took to Twitter to comment on the new signing. The Game said he is excited to add her to the roster and welcomed Gabi to the Performance Center.