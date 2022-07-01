GCW: Dead on Arrival Results(6/30)

Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW: Dead on Arrival at the Knights of Columbus venue in Detroit, Michigan.

The event is the first of GCW’s Summer Round Trip tour. The promotion will have four events in four states from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4. The main event saw Cole Radrick vs. Ciclope vs. Miedo Extremo in a Three-Way Deathmatch. The card also had Blake Christian facing Chase Burnett as he prepares to challenge Jon Moxley for the GCW World Championship next month.

The event aired live on FITE and is available for $11.99 on Video on Demand. GCW fans can also watch the event as part of the Summer Round Trip Bundle for $29.99.

Blake Christian gets the win, but my Uncle is still better than your Uncle #gcwdoa pic.twitter.com/PLvyZBaO2e — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 1, 2022

GCW: Dead on Arrival Results

Tony Deppen defeated Dark Sheik, Alec Price, Yuya, and Jimmy Llyod in a Scramble Match Blake Christian defeated Chase Burnett Ninja Mack defeated Calvin Tankman Jordan Oliver defeated Alex Shelley and Nick Wayne in a Three-Way Match Second Gear Crew defeated Team Horror Slam Slade defeated Hoodfoot in a Deathmatch Shane Mercer defeated Akira in a Deathmatch (C)Alex Colon defeated Dale Patricks in a Deathmatch to retain the Ultra Violent Championship Ciclope defeated Cole Radrick and Miedo Extremo in a Three-Way Deathmatch

Ninja Mack comes up with a BIG win over Tankman! #GCWDOA pic.twitter.com/TI8en9s58V — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 1, 2022

Overall Thoughts on GCW: Dead on Arrival

This event had everything GCW fans would love with different types of wrestling matches, most notably the Deathmatch. It can be argued that the show may have overdone itself by having four Deathmatches straight till the end. One of the moments that stood out on the show was Slade vs. Hoodfoot.

The match ended abruptly after Slade sliced Hoodfoot with a broken light tube on the arm, which caused a severe injury. Hoodfoot was rushed out of the ring to receive help. GCW’s Brett Lauderdale shared on Twitter that he went to the hospital to get stitches.

Overall the event did have entertaining matches. Ninja Mack vs. Calvin Tankman and Jordan Oliver vs. Alex Shelley vs. Nick Wayne could be the matches that stand out to fans.

The next event part of the Summer Road Trip tour will take place on Jul. 1.