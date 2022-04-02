GCW: EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 4 (4/2) Results: EFFY, Dirty Dango, Allie Katch & More Compete

The ninth event of GCW: The Collective was GCW: EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 4. The event was held by Game Changer Wrestling at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. GCW wrestler EFFY helped to curate the event. Furthermore, GCW: The Collective will feature 12 live wrestling events this year. Eight of those shows are presented by GCW.

GCW: EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 4 is a show that features LGBTQ+ wrestlers only. The show featured talent from all across the country, all with different levels of exposure. In the main event of GCW: EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 4, EFFY faced Pimpinela Escarlata. The event also saw Keita Murray take on Billy Dixon, and Allie Katch battle with (Dirty) Dango. There was also a 4-Way Tag Team Match that featured Pretty In Pink (Dillon McQueen & Kenzie Paige), Devon Monroe & Brooke Valentine, Ashton Starr & AC Mack, and Maine State Poser (Aiden Aggro & DangerKid).

The event aired on FITE and is available for $13.99 on Video on Demand. Wrestling fans can also watch all GCW Collective events for $139.99.

GCW: EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 4 Quick Results

Jai Vidal defeated Carlos Romo

Max The Impaler (w/ Amy Rose) defeated Edith Surreal

International Gay Scramble Match : Jordan Blade defeated Kidd Bandit, Rico Gonzalez, Shay Purser, Killian McMurphy, and Silvio Milano

4-Way Tag Team Match : Pretty In Pink (Dillon McQueen & Kenzie Paige) defeated Devon Monroe & Brooke Valentine, Ashton Starr & AC Mack, and Maine State Poser (Aiden Aggro & DangerKid)

Allie Katch defeated Dango

Pimpinela Escarlata defeated EFFY

Jai Vidal takes Carlos Romo’s face for a ride! #EFFYGAYDALLAS pic.twitter.com/GzAWOO0Nr3 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 2, 2022

An UNHINGED Keita gets the win over Billy Dixon! #EffyGAYDALLAS pic.twitter.com/QaCURO454G — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 2, 2022

Seeing AC Mack & MSP in a GCW ring makes me so happy ? #EFFYGAYDALLAS pic.twitter.com/UWR5MDw6Vb — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 2, 2022

Effy helps Dark Sheik secure a huge win over Parrow! #EffyGayDallas pic.twitter.com/8XiOtUv6kS — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 2, 2022

I AM DEAD I CANNOT ANYMORE #EFFYGAYDALLAS pic.twitter.com/kWcWmpUfRK — Willow Does Dallas ?? (@_willowraven) April 2, 2022

GCW: EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 4 Final Thoughts

In conclusion, GCW: EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 4 was better & gayer than the year before it. While there may be political tensions in Texas around LGTBQ+ issues, this show was one of unity. There was lots of respect, compassion, and unity shown throughout the show which is uncommon for most GCW shows. The multi-man matches really kept the show feeling familiar to the GCW brand. There was an amazing about of inclusion and diversity within the card, which was refreshing. Keita Murray and Bill Dixon put on a barn burner. Unique bouts in Sheik/Parrow and the four way tag were revitalizing. This show is definitely a step in the right direction and leaves you feeling hopeful!

GCW: The Collective still has three shows remaining for the weekend. To see the schedule for the remaining events, click here.