GCW: Find You Again 2022 Results (4/22): Blake Christian, Nick Wayne, Alex Shelley, Joey Janela, BUSSY, and More

Game Changer Wrestling held their ‘Find You Again’ event at Franklin County Fairgrounds in Columbus, Ohio.
The main event saw John Wayne Murdoch take on Joey Janela. Alex Shelley and Jordan Oliver went to battle one-on-one. Nick Wayne faced Alex Zayne. The Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice and Mance Warner) took on Big Starkz Brand (Billie Starks, Cole Radrick, and Calvin Tankman). The GCW Tag Team Championships were defended.
The event aired live on FITE and is available for on-demand purchase for $19.99.
Quick Results
- Blake Christian defeated Dante Leon
- Alex Colon defeated Tony Deppen
- Nick Wayne defeated Alex Zayne
- Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice and Mance Warner) defeated Big Starkz Brand (Billie Starks, Cole Radrick, and Calvin Tankman)
- AJ Gray was scheduled to be a part of the Second Gear Crew but was unable to travel to both GCW shows this past weekend
- Scramble Match: “Spyder” Nate Webb defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Lucky 13, Gringo Loco, Steve Scott, ASF, and Yoya
- GCW Tag Team Championship: BUSSY (EFFY and Allie Katch) (c) defeated Levi Everett and 1 Called Manders
- Alex Shelley defeated Jordan Oliver
- John Wayne Murdoch defeated Joey Janela