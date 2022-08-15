GCW Homecoming Nights 1 + 2 & JCW After Hours Results (8/13-8/14)

This past weekend featured three GCW events. GCW presented Nights 1 and 2 of Homecoming 2022 from The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 13 and 14. Jersey Championship Wrestling also held its After Hours 2 event on August 13 from Carousel Room At Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ.
GCW Homecoming Night 1 can be streamed here on FITE TV for $13.99. GCW Homecoming Night 2 can be streamed here on FITE TV for $13.99. Both of the GCW Homecoming pay-per-views can be purchased in the GCW: Homecoming 2022 Combo on FITE TV for $19.99. JCW After Hours is available to watch for free on YouTube.
Full results and highlights can be seen below:
GCW Homecoming 2022 Part 1 Results (8/13)
- Nick Wayne def. Starboy Charlie
- Jordan Oliver def. Ninja Mack
- Gringo Loco def. Grim Reefer, Jimmy Lloyd, Axton Ray, Joe Lando, Marcus Mathers
- Blake Christian def. Tony Deppen
- GCW Tag Team Championship: The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c)
- GCW Extreme Championship: Cole Radrick (c) def. Charli Evans
- John Wayne Murdoch def. Matt Tremont
- GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita def. Alex Colon (c)
- GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) def. EFFY (w/ Allie Katch)
JCW After Hours 2 Results (8/13)
- Axton Ray def. Dyln McKay
- Billie Starkz def. Maki Itoh
- The Kirks (Brandon Kirk & Kasey Kirk) def. Big Vin & Sawyer Wreck
- Team Reefer (Grim Reefer, Janai Kai, Marcus Mathers & Yoya) def. 2 Hot Team (Azrieal, Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor & Steve Scott)
- Everett Connors def. Cezar Bononi
- Charles Mason def. Charli Evans
- Hardcore Match: Matthew Justice def. SLADE
GCW Homecoming 2022 Part 2 Results (8/14)
- Cole Radrick (c) defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Gringo Loco, Alec Price, Masha Slamovich, Starboy Charlie, and Axton Ray
- Maki Itoh def. Dark Sheik
- Ninja Mack def. Kevin Blackwood
- Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and 1 Called Manders ) def. Jordan Oliver, Blake Christian, and Nick Wayne
- Mike Bailey def. Starboy Charlie
- BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. Charli Evans & Everett Connors
- Death Match for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) defeated Sawyer Wreck
- Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch and Alex Colon defeated Los Macizos