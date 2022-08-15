GCW Homecoming Nights 1 + 2 & JCW After Hours Results (8/13-8/14)

This past weekend featured three GCW events. GCW presented Nights 1 and 2 of Homecoming 2022 from The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 13 and 14. Jersey Championship Wrestling also held its After Hours 2 event on August 13 from Carousel Room At Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ.

GCW Homecoming Night 1 can be streamed here on FITE TV for $13.99. GCW Homecoming Night 2 can be streamed here on FITE TV for $13.99. Both of the GCW Homecoming pay-per-views can be purchased in the GCW: Homecoming 2022 Combo on FITE TV for $19.99. JCW After Hours is available to watch for free on YouTube.

Full results and highlights can be seen below:

GCW Homecoming 2022 Part 1 Results (8/13)

Nick Wayne def. Starboy Charlie

Jordan Oliver def. Ninja Mack

Gringo Loco def. Grim Reefer, Jimmy Lloyd, Axton Ray, Joe Lando, Marcus Mathers

Blake Christian def. Tony Deppen

GCW Tag Team Championship : The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c)

Cole Radrick (c) def. Charli Evans John Wayne Murdoch def. Matt Tremont

GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita def. Alex Colon (c)

The NEW Ultraviolent Queen, Rina Yamashita. #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/BffOBqX4s0 — ty (@tylernoir) August 14, 2022

Jon Moxley has accepted Nick Gage's challenge for the GCW title as long as it's Title vs. Career.#GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/eLXmSC9UJz — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) August 14, 2022

JCW After Hours 2 Results (8/13)

Axton Ray def. Dyln McKay

Billie Starkz def. Maki Itoh

The Kirks (Brandon Kirk & Kasey Kirk) def. Big Vin & Sawyer Wreck

Team Reefer (Grim Reefer, Janai Kai, Marcus Mathers & Yoya) def. 2 Hot Team (Azrieal, Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor & Steve Scott)

Everett Connors def. Cezar Bononi

Charles Mason def. Charli Evans

Hardcore Match: Matthew Justice def. SLADE

GCW Homecoming 2022 Part 2 Results (8/14)

Cole Radrick (c) defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Gringo Loco, Alec Price, Masha Slamovich, Starboy Charlie, and Axton Ray

Maki Itoh def. Dark Sheik

Ninja Mack def. Kevin Blackwood

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and 1 Called Manders ) def. Jordan Oliver, Blake Christian, and Nick Wayne

Mike Bailey def. Starboy Charlie

BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. Charli Evans & Everett Connors

Death Match for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship : Rina Yamashita (c) defeated Sawyer Wreck

: Rina Yamashita (c) defeated Sawyer Wreck Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch and Alex Colon defeated Los Macizos

MAKI ITOH BEAUTIFULLY SINGS THE CARDONAS A LOVE SONG #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/YFHDZhrwHu — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 14, 2022