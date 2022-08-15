Monday, August 15, 2022
GCW Homecoming Nights 1 + 2 & JCW After Hours Results (8/13-8/14)

By Jaychele Nicole
This past weekend featured three GCW events. GCW presented Nights 1 and 2 of Homecoming 2022 from The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 13 and 14. Jersey Championship Wrestling also held its After Hours 2 event on August 13 from Carousel Room At Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ. 

GCW Homecoming Night 1 can be streamed here on FITE TV for $13.99. GCW Homecoming Night 2 can be streamed here on FITE TV for $13.99. Both of the GCW Homecoming pay-per-views can be purchased in the GCW: Homecoming 2022 Combo on FITE TV for $19.99. JCW After Hours is available to watch for free on YouTube.

Full results and highlights can be seen below:

GCW Homecoming 2022 Part 1 Results (8/13)

  • Nick Wayne def. Starboy Charlie
  • Jordan Oliver def. Ninja Mack
  • Gringo Loco def. Grim Reefer, Jimmy Lloyd, Axton Ray, Joe Lando, Marcus Mathers
  • Blake Christian def. Tony Deppen
  • GCW Tag Team Championship: The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c)
  • GCW Extreme Championship: Cole Radrick (c) def. Charli Evans
  • John Wayne Murdoch def. Matt Tremont
  • GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita def. Alex Colon (c)
  • GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) def. EFFY (w/ Allie Katch)

JCW After Hours 2 Results (8/13)

  • Axton Ray def. Dyln McKay
  • Billie Starkz def. Maki Itoh
  • The Kirks (Brandon Kirk & Kasey Kirk) def. Big Vin & Sawyer Wreck
  • Team Reefer (Grim Reefer, Janai Kai, Marcus Mathers & Yoya) def. 2 Hot Team (Azrieal, Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor & Steve Scott)
  • Everett Connors def. Cezar Bononi
  • Charles Mason def. Charli Evans
  • Hardcore Match: Matthew Justice def. SLADE

GCW Homecoming 2022 Part 2 Results (8/14)

  • Cole Radrick (c) defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Gringo Loco, Alec Price, Masha Slamovich, Starboy Charlie, and Axton Ray
  • Maki Itoh def. Dark Sheik
  • Ninja Mack def. Kevin Blackwood
  • Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and 1 Called Manders ) def. Jordan Oliver, Blake Christian, and Nick Wayne
  • Mike Bailey def. Starboy Charlie
  • BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. Charli Evans & Everett Connors
  • Death Match for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) defeated Sawyer Wreck
  • Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch and Alex Colon defeated Los Macizos
