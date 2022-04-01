GCW: LA Fights vs JCW Results (4/1): Nick Wayne, Jack Cartwheel, Billie Starkz & More Compete

The fifth event of GCW: The Collective was GCW: LA Fights vs JCW. The event was held by Game Changer Wrestling at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. Furthermore, GCW: The Collective will feature 12 live wrestling events this year. Eight of those shows are presented by GCW.

LA Fights and JCW are promotions based on their regions. This battle between the two coasts featured many stars from both sides of the country. In the main event of GCW: LA Fights vs JCW, Charles Mason went to war with Dark Sheik. The event also saw Kevin Blackwood take on Cole Radrick, and Alec Price have a match with Jack Cartwheel.

The event aired on FITE and is available for $9.99 on Video on Demand. Wrestling fans can also watch all GCW Collective events for $139.99.

(Via Game Changer Wrestling)

GCW: LA Fights vs JCW Quick Results

Super Series of Survival Match : Team JCW (Yoya, Janai Kai, Edith Surreal, Jordan Oliver, Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor, Bam Sullivan and Slade) defeated Team LA Fights (Titus Alexander, Bad Dude Tito, Hunter Freeman, Matt Vandagriff, Damian Drake, Jordan Cruz, Lucas Riley and Ju Dizz)

: Team JCW (Yoya, Janai Kai, Edith Surreal, Jordan Oliver, Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor, Bam Sullivan and Slade) defeated Team LA Fights (Titus Alexander, Bad Dude Tito, Hunter Freeman, Matt Vandagriff, Damian Drake, Jordan Cruz, Lucas Riley and Ju Dizz) Cole Radrick (JCW) defeated Kevin Blackwood (LA Fights)

Jack Cartwheel (LA Fights) defeated Alec Price (JCW)

Big Vin (JCW) defeated Juicy Finau (LA Fights)

Nick Wayne (LA Fights) defeated Marcus Mathers (JCW)

Billie Starkz (JCW) defeated Sandra Moone (JCW)

B-Boy (LA Fights) defeated Grim Reefer (JCW)

Dark Sheik (LA Fights) defeated Charles Mason (JCW)

Billie drops Sandra on her head with a HALFNHALF! #JCWvsLAF pic.twitter.com/e6wVN3sWUc — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

B-Boy DVD’s Reefer through a door and nails him with a brainbusta for the win! #JCWvsLAF pic.twitter.com/2wkRwBrJnF — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

GCW: LA Fights vs JCW Final Thoughts

In conclusion, GCW: LA Fights vs JCW was everything we expected it to be. From the multi-person matches, to the brutal and crafty collisions, both promotions came out looking dominant. Although it was hard to focus during the Super Series of Survival Match, in the best way possible, the matches after definitely brought your attention right back. Many of the wrestlers on the card showed new levels of grit and intensity. The final two matches were intense, to say the least.

GCW: The Collective still has nine shows remaining for the weekend. To see the schedule for the remaining events, click here.