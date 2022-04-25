GCW: The Old Me 2022 Results (4/23): The Briscoes, 2 Cold Scorpio, Minoru Suzuki, BUSSY, and More

Game Changer Wrestling held their ‘The Old Me’ event at Harpo’s Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.
The main event saw The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) take on The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) in a High Incident Match. Alex Shelley and Nick Wayne went to battle one-on-one. The GCW Tag Team Championship, GCW Ultraviolent Championship, and TNT Extreme Championship were all defended.
The event aired live on FITE and is available for on-demand purchase for $12.99.
Quick Results
- Scramble Match: Tony Deppen defeated Jordan Oliver, Yoya, Billie Starkz, and Steve Scott
- Alex Shelley defeated Nick Wayne
- Chris Dickinson defeated ACH
- GCW Tag Team Championship: Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) defeated ASF & Gringo Loco
- Joey Janela defeated Bandido
- Minoru Suzuki defeated 2 Cold Scorpio
- GCW Ultraviolent Championship Deathmatch: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Hoodfoot
- TNT Extreme Championship Deathmatch: Alex Colon defeated Jimmy Lloyd
- AJ Gray has been unable to appear this weekend for GCW due to travel issues
- High Incident Match: The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) ended in a draw