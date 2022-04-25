Sunday, April 24, 2022
GCW: The Old Me 2022 Results (4/23): The Briscoes, 2 Cold Scorpio, Minoru Suzuki, BUSSY, and More

By Jaychele Nicole
Game Changer Wrestling held their ‘The Old Me’ event at Harpo’s Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.

The main event saw The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) take on The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) in a High Incident Match. Alex Shelley and Nick Wayne went to battle one-on-one. The GCW Tag Team Championship, GCW Ultraviolent Championship, and TNT Extreme Championship were all defended.

The event aired live on FITE and is available for on-demand purchase for $12.99.

Quick Results

  • Scramble Match: Tony Deppen defeated Jordan Oliver, Yoya, Billie Starkz, and Steve Scott 
  • Alex Shelley defeated Nick Wayne
  • Chris Dickinson defeated ACH
  • GCW Tag Team Championship: Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) defeated ASF & Gringo Loco
  • Joey Janela defeated Bandido
  • Minoru Suzuki defeated 2 Cold Scorpio
  • GCW Ultraviolent Championship Deathmatch: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Hoodfoot
  • TNT Extreme Championship Deathmatch: Alex Colon defeated Jimmy Lloyd
    • AJ Gray has been unable to appear this weekend for GCW due to travel issues
  • High Incident Match: The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) ended in a draw
