GCW: The Old Me 2022 Results (4/23): The Briscoes, 2 Cold Scorpio, Minoru Suzuki, BUSSY, and More

Game Changer Wrestling held their ‘The Old Me’ event at Harpo’s Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.

The main event saw The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) take on The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) in a High Incident Match. Alex Shelley and Nick Wayne went to battle one-on-one. The GCW Tag Team Championship, GCW Ultraviolent Championship, and TNT Extreme Championship were all defended.

The event aired live on FITE and is available for on-demand purchase for $12.99.

Quick Results