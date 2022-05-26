GCW Wrestlers Respond to Claims the Promotion Faked Negative COVID-19 Tests

Multiple wrestlers from GCW have denied the allegation that the company faked negative COVID-19 tests to allow sick wrestlers to appear.

Earlier this week, independent wrestler “Dirty” Ron McDonald claimed that he faked COVID-19 testing results so GCW could run events from October 2020 to January 2021.

On Twitter, Tony Deppen denied the claim, saying that talent was given specific deadlines for when they had to submit test results.

Deppen adds that he was forced to miss two shows due to not submitting a result in time, which reportedly came at the request of Brett Lauderdale.

Before every show we had a group chat where we’d talk about her recautions and the deadlines for our covid tests. I also had to sit out two shows cause my tests didn’t come back in time – and that was at the request of Brett. — Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) May 25, 2022

This matches with a tweet from January 2021, where GCW announced that Deppen would miss an event in adherence to COVID-19 protocols and “an abundance of caution.”

Joey Janela responded to McDonald’s claim by sharing screenshots of the group chat Deppen mentioned and said everyone working for GCW is vaccinated.

“We always had groups like this on social media apps, many wrestlers have been told to sit out before… Roster is vaccinated now, see everyone in Vegas. Most will ignore this because they ‘Wanna smoke that GCW PACK’ whatever the f*ck that means.”

Brett Lauderdale has been advised by lawyers not to respond to McDonald’s claims.

GCW will host their Downward Spiral event this Sunday, which will be headlined by NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona Vs. Blake Christian.

