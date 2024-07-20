Jinder Mahal Makes GCW Debut At So High Event, Attacks Effy

Ex-WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal wasted no time in making an impact after his non-compete clause expired when he showed up in Game Change Wrestling. At last night’s GCW So High event, Effy was attacked from behind by a masked figure who hit him with the Khallas. This attacker was revealed to be Mahal, who is now working as Rah Dhesi.

Mahal’s debut for Game Changer Wrestling comes shortly after his 90-day mon compete clause with WWE expired. The former World Champion was one of seven ex-Superstars who entered free agency this week and on Twitter, he made clear he can work and sign anywhere he chooses.

Hindered no more. 90 days are up ? — The Maharaja (@RajTheMaharaja) July 18, 2024

It’s hardly a surprise that Mahal has made an impact in wrestling so soon after his non-compete clause with WWE expired. After his release, promotions were said to be heavily interested in the Modern-Day Maharajah and GCW was ‘foaming at the mouth’ to work with him.

Mahal recently spoke candidly about his time in WWE, including his WWE Release, working with Brock Lesnar & the infamous Punjabi Prison match. Next week, the former WWE Champion will make his debut for Black Label Pro Wrestling.