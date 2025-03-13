Raj Deshi: It Would Take a Check with a Lot of Zeros to Return to WWE

Raj Dhesi is keeping his options open for his pro-wrestling future, whether it be a return to WWE or a move to another promotion. Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm on Muscle Memory, Dhesi made it clear that his decision would be based on both financial and creative considerations.

“Of course, if it makes sense—creative, business-wise. There have to be enough zeros on a piece of paper for me to sign it. A lot of them.”

Dhesi, formerly Jinder Mahal, was cut from WWE in 2024. Having wrestled for GCW, AAA, Maple Leaf Pro and more since then, Dhesi highlighted his ability to compete on his own terms.

“I’ve been very blessed in my career. I had a long career and I invested most of my earnings throughout my years. I became financially literate—I studied money, learned about compound interest, how to invest in the S&P 500, rental properties—so now I just kind of do what I want and have fun.”

While he remains open to a role in a major promotion, Dhesi appears to be enjoying his time on the independent scene, where he currently holds multiple championships. However, his comments suggest that the right offer could bring him back to the big leagues, potentially even WWE, sooner rather than later.





