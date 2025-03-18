Matt & Jeff Hardy Among TNA Wrestlers Sidelined After Sacrifice

Several TNA wrestlers were injured during TNA Sacrifice on March 14, with some unable to compete in upcoming events.

Broadcaster “Mean” Gia Miller initially provided medical updates in a now-deleted tweet.

Matt Hardy was evaluated for a deviated septum and was not cleared.

Jeff Hardy suffered a lower-body injury and was also not cleared to compete.

Alisha Edwards passed concussion protocol and was medically cleared.

Mustafa Ali was checked for a jaw injury but was cleared.

Lei Ying Lee sustained a perforated eardrum but was also cleared.

Mike Santana had a left-hand injury but was cleared.

Moose suffered a hip injury and was not medically cleared.

Meanwhile, Outlaw Wrestling in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NYC, will host Homicide’s retirement match on March 20. The reigning champion and Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee is set to compete one last time at 47 years old. Tickets for the event are available at OutlawNY.EventBrite.com.

Zilla Fatu Injured

In other injury news, Limitless Wrestling announced that Zilla Fatu has been removed from his scheduled match against Anthony Green at Bissell Brothers Bash in Portland, Maine, this Friday. The promotion confirmed Monday that Fatu sustained an injury over the weekend and is unable to compete.

