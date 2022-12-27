Glass Onion Director Calls Dave Bautista the Greatest Wrestler-Turned-Actor

Dave Bautista (Batista) has come a long way in life as he found a ton of success in the world of pro wrestling in WWE and now in Hollywood as an actor. Many wrestlers have tried acting like Roddy Piper, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and plenty more in featured films over the years.

Bautista, The Rock, and John Cena have found the most success out of those who attempted it. Bautista has often spoken about wanting to carve a different path for himself by taking various roles to show his range.

While speaking to The Atlantic, filmmaker Rian Johnson discussed Bautista’s acting chop after working with him on “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” when asked who has surprised him the most.

High Praise

“Dave Bautista. When I was writing [his character, a men’s-rights streamer named Duke Cody], I was picturing a scrawny dude who’s trying to overcompensate. When Bautista was brought up, I was instantly so smitten by the idea. I’ve been a very big fan of his dramatic chops as an actor.”

It was noted that Batista is “Low-key the greatest wrestler-to-actor ever,” Johnson replied, “I absolutely 100 percent agree. And I think somebody like [Paul Thomas Anderson] is going to give him a real part and is gonna look like a genius. As a person, Bautista is genuinely, immediately vulnerable when you meet him, and that’s what I was excited about. This is someone who has the physical trappings of someone who would play it big, but he actually brings sensitivity to the role.”

Batista gifted Johnson with a WWE Championship after filming the movie that is currently on Netflix.