Goldberg Responds To Accusations Regarding Match With The Fiend

A lot of things have been said about Goldberg defeating The Fiend to win the Universal championship at Super Showdown 2020 in Saudi Arabia.

Bray Wyatt‘s new gimmick was being booked very strongly until that point and he was on an undefeated streak. Everyone believed that he was going to pick up the victory against the former WCW champion and go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. This was until plans changed and Fiend was told to put over the 55-year-old star.

Goldberg talked about this bout during a recent interview with Shak Wrestling. He addressed the rumors that he lobbied for the match finish to be changed. The former champion claimed that he flew to Saudi Arabia thinking he was going to lose:

“I’m a talent and I do what the boss tells me to do. I flew to Saudi Arabia knowing I was going to lose. Then somehow it changed and the finish was different. It surely wasn’t me because it’s an extremely selfish move to do. Number two: truly it wouldn’t be about the business. It would be about myself. Number three: who the hell am I as a part-time guy to come in and demand anything? Truly, I’m not.”

The planned match between Goldberg and Roman Reigns would end up being canceled as well after Reigns pulled out of the event. The two would finally meet at the Elimination Chamber PPV in 2022, where Reigns came out victorious.

You can check out Goldberg’s full interview below: