Goldberg On Bret Hart, Potential Big E Match, The Undertaker, AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet of Insight to discuss a variety of topics. Goldberg dominated in WCW with an impressive 173-0 winning streak, a run that would also see him become WCW World Champion. He joined WWE in 2003 and had a much longer run from 2016 to 2022 where he also held World Championship gold.

On Bret Hart

In 1999, a kick from Goldberg (among other issues the Hitman had accumulated) would result in Bret Hart retiring from the ring. In the quarter-century since then, Bret has repeatedly attacked Goldberg’s character and work as a wrestler. On the podcast, Goldberg admitted that he doesn’t care what Bret has to say about him anymore.

“I really don’t care anymore about Bret, I could care less… I talked Louis into giving Bret Hart a job at Legends of Wrestling. He must forget about stuff like that.”

Goldberg added that he and Bret have talked a couple of times since the accident, which Goldberg has always maintained was not intentional. He added that him being a relative rookie in the business did not help matters either.

“I was extremely green in the business and anybody who knows me knows that if I didn’t intend to hurt him, then it was an accident.”

On His WWE Debut

After WCW’s demise, Goldberg waited until the RAW after WrestleMania 19 before he debuted by attacking The Rock, setting up a Backlash 2003 match Goldberg would win. Goldberg said he had a lot of fun working with The Rock.

“Big kudos to him for having you know, the foresight that it would be something that would go over like that, he’s very unselfish. And at the end of the day, it’s a dance man. We all need everyone involved to be a part of it because it’s a well-oiled machine.”

On The Undertaker Match in Jeddah

In 2019, The Undertaker faced Goldberg at that year’s Super Showdown. Given the age and ability of the two, the dream match quickly turned into a nightmare with various botches and mistakes. As Goldberg explained, he was hardly in fighting condition before the match even got started.

“I knocked myself out before walking to the frickin ring… I gotta headbutt the door. And I headbutted the door right when they played my music to wrestle Taker, which was the most unbelievable opportunity ever. And I knocked myself out.”

When asked if he remembered anything from the match given that he was knocked out, Goldberg recalled what he could from the unfortunate bout.

“I remember the referee asking me if I could go on and me saying yes. And then him turning away and then me saying no. And then me saying yes and then me saying no.”

On a Potential Match with Big E

During a viral episode of the New Day’s Feel the Power podcast, Big E mentioned Goldberg as his dream opponent, vowing that the fans will see “Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat!” While Goldberg said he’d give Big E the match tomorrow if he could, their clash of styles could prove difficult for the Hall of Famer.

“We can leave that part out [big meaty men slapping meat] of it… I don’t do comedy. Like, I never really meshed well with that.”

On AEW

In 2023, rumors circulated that Goldberg could be heading to AEW, especially after Tony Khan said he had great conversations with the Hall of Famer. When asked why nothing more came of it, Goldberg suggested that he and Khan have a “different perspective” on things.

“I don’t think I was ever close to making a deal with him. I think it was much more a realistic transition when Sting was involved.”

Goldberg added that he reached out to Sting because he wanted to be a part of the Icon’s farewell tour. While Goldberg would’ve liked to have been a part of things, he’s pleased the focus remained on Sting.