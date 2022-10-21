Goldberg Claims WWE Didn’t Want Him As World Champion

Bill Goldberg‘s rise to the top of WWE after joining in 2003 was incredibly quick, but that wasn’t exactly what the promotion wanted.

After WCW folded in March 2001, Goldberg, one of the company’s few home-grown stars, would join WWE in March 2003.

Goldberg would interrupt The Rock, fresh off his WrestleMania XIX win over ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, culminating in a match at Backlash which Goldberg would win.

Not World Champion

In September 2003, Goldberg captured the World Heavyweight Championship, ending Triple H‘s nine-month reign.

The match at Unforgiven saw Goldberg put his career on the line, and the title would change hands if Triple H was disqualified or counted out.

Speaking on the Roman Atwood Podcast, Goldberg gave his honest thoughts on how the company perceived him (via Sportskeeda.)

“I think at WCW I was the world champion for a while. WWE, I don’t think they ever wanted me to be the champion for more than like 10 minutes. Although I’m still in a contract, sorry guys.”

After retaining at that year’s Survivor Series against Triple H, Goldberg lost the title back to the Game at Armageddon, in a match that included Kane.

Goldberg Today

Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016, and has had two brief reigns as Universal Champion.

In 2017, Goldberg flattened Kevin Owens, before losing the title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

In 2020, Goldberg defeated ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in a controversial title-change many criticised WWE over.

Like before, Goldberg’s reign would be short-lived as he’d lose the title at WrestleMania 36 to Braun Strowman, who replaced Roman Reigns.