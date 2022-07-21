Bill Goldberg Gives his Pick for who Will be the ‘Next Goldberg’

While fans may have split opinions on Goldberg due to matches in recent years, the WWE Hall of Famer is an unquestionable success.

Debuting in WCW in September 1997 with a win over Hugh Morrus, Goldberg would rack up a 173-0 winning streak, capturing both the WCW United States and WCW World Heavyweight Titles in the process.

Goldberg wowed fans with his intensity and raw power in the ring, and that continued upon joining WWE in 2003.

The Next Goldberg

Goldberg may be one of wrestling’s most iconic powerhouses, but he is fully aware that he can’t continue in the ring forever.

When speaking in an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri on Shak Wrestling, the two-time former Universal Champion was asked who he believes could be the ‘next’ Goldberg.

Deciding which current Superstar can match his level of strength, power, and intensity, Goldberg didn’t hesitate to give one name from WWE NXT 2.0: reigning NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Bron Breakker

Goldberg certainly holds a high opinion of Bron Breakker and he isn’t the only one fond of the two-time and reigning NXT Champion.

In April, it was reported that WWE is very high on Breakker, with then-CEO Vince McMahon wanting Bron to be called up to the main roster this year.

Breakker has certainly been dominant since joining WWE NXT 2.0 in September 2021.

It took Breakker 112 days from his debut to becoming NXT Champion, dethroning NXT veteran Tommaso Ciampa at the NXT: New Years Evil event in January 2022.