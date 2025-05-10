Goldberg Teased for Tonight’s WWE Backlash

WWE is speculating that Bill Goldberg could show up at tonight’s Backlash 2025 premium live event from St. Louis.

Goldberg is set to wrestle one more time for WWE before officially retiring and calling it a career. His final opponent is expected to be Gunther, after the two had an intense altercation back in October at Hell in a Cell.

The official Backlash predictions article at the WWE website gives some interesting takes for each match on tonight’s card. For the McAfee vs. Gunther special attraction, writer (and Pat McAfee Show correspondent) Mark Kaboly predicted a victory for Pat McAfee, with a possible appearance by the WWE Hall of Famer.

“This could get ugly, right? There is no way that McAfee can avoid getting the beating of his life by a monster like Gunther, and I would imagine that will happen… eventually. The only thing that makes sense with this impromptu match at a PLE is somebody coming to the rescue of McAfee getting put to sleep. But who? Jey Uso? Michael Cole? Goldberg? Corey Graves?”

Goldberg vs. Gunther is very likely where we’re headed, so this is a reasonable prediction. We’ll find out in just a matter of hours.