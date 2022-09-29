Goldberg Gives Update on his WWE Contract Status

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is always ready to return to the ring but isn’t contracted for any more matches.

Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 and has had 12 matches so far, with a 5-7 win-loss record.

- Advertisement -

Highlights of Goldberg’s return include two Universal Championship victories, defeating Kevin Owens in 2017 and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in 2020.

Goldberg’s Contract

As part of his deal with WWE, Goldberg wrestles a handful of matches each year, traditionally at important events like WrestleMania, Summerslam or a Saudi Arabia-held event.

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg addressed his current contract, and a possible rematch with Roman Reigns.

“Well, I don’t have any matches left on my contract, but I know one way we could take care of him. I do need to give him a little receipt for that little choke-out in Saudi Arabia.” - Advertisement -

The two-time former Universal Champion last competed at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia, losing to Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief

Goldberg would love to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns (now on day 760 of his title reign,) but he’s not the only one.

Speaking about possible challengers to the head of the Bloodline, Goldberg said that a mutual foe of theirs could do it.

- Advertisement -

“I think there are a number of superstars that are capable of dethroning him, most definitely. It’s got to be the right time, the right place, and it has to be one-on-one. That’s tough because nowadays with The Usos, he’s got a built-in bodyguard system working out pretty well for him. I think Brock most definitely has the opportunity to do it when he comes back.”

Lesnar hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since losing to Reigns at Summerslam.

The Tribal Chief will next defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022 against Logan Paul.

H/T Fightful