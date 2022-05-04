GRAPHIC: AEW Star Has One-Inch Hole On His Neck Following Procedure

A member of the AEW roster has dealt with a nightmare mouth infection.

In late April, Fuego Del Sol revealed that he was hospitalized due to the infection. The medical issue was bad enough that he needed to undergo surgery. The good news for Fuego is that he was eventually released from the hospital but the aftermath is gnarly.

Poor Fuego

Fuego Del Sol took to his Twitter account and shared that he has been left with a one-inch hole on his neck following the procedure.

Had a drainage tube taken out of my neck this morning and now I have a unstitched 1 inch hole in my neck… it’s wild! — Fuego Del Sol! (@FuegoDelSol) May 3, 2022

Of course, some requested an image of the hole. Among those asking for a pic was AEW referee Aubrey Edwards. That old saying, “be careful what you wish for” couldn’t ring more true than now.

Below is a photo of the unstitched hole but BE WARNED it is graphic.

You asked for it… pic.twitter.com/tS26WOrkEp — Fuego Del Sol! (@FuegoDelSol) May 3, 2022

Surely, there are better days ahead for Fuego following this less-than-ideal experience.

Del Sol nabbed an AEW contract following a match with Miro back in 2021. He’s mostly been used to put over the bigger stars of AEW but he’s shown flashes of what he’s capable of in the ring.